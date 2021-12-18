Two Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 18 December, 2021 - 20:28

Two lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Smart Superette in Auckland and Northlands Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Hastings will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Caltex Omahu Road in Hastings.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gaming seriously, so we’re reminding our customers to gift responsibly this festive season. Instant Kiwi scratchies make a great Christmas gift, but because Instant Kiwi is an age-restricted product, they’re only appropriate gifts for people aged 18+.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.