Update on vegetation fire in Far North

Sunday, 19 December, 2021 - 10:52

Fire and Emergency ground crews and helicopters have returned to a large vegetation fire which covers approximately 350 hectares of land in Waiharara, Far North.

The fire is north of Kaimaumau, south of Houhora, and east of State Highway 1. It has been burning since yesterday afternoon when more than 40 firefighters and seven helicopters were deployed. Today around 20 firefighters, along with the helicopters (six with monsoon buckets and one as a coordinating platform), are working to put out the hot spots.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Mitchell Brown says, "The fire is now 80 percent contained as of 9:30am today, and it is expected to be 100 percent contained by tonight. Crews will continue to mop up the residual fires over the next two days."

"We are working closely with Council, Iwi, local orchard owners, Department of Conservation and the helicopter operators to manage this incident. We urge members of the public to stay away from the area for the time being."

Nearby areas Awanui and Karikari Peninsula are in a year-round restricted Fire Season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air. For more information go to www.checkitsalright.nz.