Prohibited fire season in Thames-Coromandel

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 08:48

Thames-Coromandel is now in a prohibited fire season.

The change came into force at 9 am, 20 December and covers the area within the Thames-Coromandel Council boundaries.

It was previously in an open fire season.

District Manager, Daryl Trim says the season change means no open-air fires can be lit within the coverage area, and permits to light fires will not be issued.

"We are about to see an influx of people into Thames-Coromandel and we want to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control as much.

"While open-air fires will be banned from Monday 20 December, holiday-makers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that includes the use of fire," Daryl Trim says.