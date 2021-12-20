Prohibited fire season in Thames-Coromandel

|
Thames-Coromandel is now in a prohibited fire season.
The change came into force at 9 am, 20 December and covers the area within the Thames-Coromandel Council boundaries.
It was previously in an open fire season.
District Manager, Daryl Trim says the season change means no open-air fires can be lit within the coverage area, and permits to light fires will not be issued.
"We are about to see an influx of people into Thames-Coromandel and we want to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control as much.
"While open-air fires will be banned from Monday 20 December, holiday-makers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that includes the use of fire," Daryl Trim says.
