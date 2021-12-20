KiwiRail preparing for 'unprecedented' Auckland metro network upgrade

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 10:00

While most Kiwis are counting down to Christmas, KiwiRail is gearing up to put in the mahi to improve and upgrade the Auckland metro rail network.

The network will temporarily close so that work on several projects can go ahead safely and efficiently between 26 December and 23 January. More than 1000 people will be working across the network.

"The extended access provides an opportunity to get a huge amount of work done over a short period of time, allowing us to complete projects more quickly and cost effectively than if we only worked during intermittent shut-downs over weekends," says KiwiRail Capital Projects and Asset Development Manager David Gordon.

"The works are planned to maximise productivity during this time with many sites working 24/7 for the duration of the closure.

"We thank all stakeholders, commuters and especially our neighbours, for their patience while we carry out this important work. Our teams will be progressing the $1.5 billion suite of projects which will enable a world-class rail service for Auckland Transport’s passenger trains and greater capacity for freight trains."

KiwiRail will focus its Christmas works on the project to extend electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe, continue construction on the third main line through the busiest part of the network between Westfield and Wiri, replacing track in the complex entry to Britomart Station, and carrying out necessary track repairs across the metro area.

Teams will also be carrying out general maintenance activity across all lines during this time. These works will be done both day and night, but usually for short periods. There will also be track maintenance machines - tampers, ballast cleaner and rail grinders operating across the wider network.

The network will close to all passenger trains with buses replacing trains on all lines from 26 December to 16 January.

From 17 January to 23 January, buses will replace trains on the Western Line, and between Newmarket and Britomart for other services. Eastern Line trains will use The Strand Station in Parnell during this time.

KiwiRail will continue to move freight for its customers. We are setting up a temporary truck service to replace freight trains to and from Hamilton from 26 December to 7 January; and to and from Whangarei from 26 December to 11 January.

During this time rail services will continue between the Ports of Auckland’s sea port and its inland depot at Wiri through Newmarket, rather than around the waterfront via the Eastern Line.

KiwiRail teams will also carry out work in Northland, Mount Maunganui, and Wellington over the Christmas period.

For more information about bus replacements, please see: AT.govt.nz/railclosures

For more information about Auckland rail improvement work over the Christmas shutdown: www.kiwirail.co.nz/akl