West Coast - stay fire safe this summer

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 09:39

Summer means warmer weather and a higher risk of wildfire.

Myles Taylor, West Coast District Manager, says the Coast has had a wild wet few months with flooding and heavy rainfall but it’s important we don’t forget the wildfire risk.

"Nearly all wildfires are caused by human activity," he says.

"Everyone should be checking if it is safe to light an outdoor fire, or carry out spark creating activities like mowing lawns.

"With hotter and dryer days, it is far easier for a fire to get out of control or spark to start a wildfire.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see if you should or shouldn’t light your fire or do your activity.

"Then check the weather conditions. Check the four-day wind forecast by heading to www.fireweather.niwa.nz and clicking on your area in the map. If it is going to be windy, don’t light your fire.

"If you decide it is safe to go ahead and light an outdoor fire, don’t leave it unsupervised. Follow the safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz.

"When you’re done with your fire, make sure it is fully extinguished. Dig over the remains and pour water over them until you are sure it is out."

As well as taking these precautions to stay safe, Myles says it’s important to be prepared and have defensible space around your home.

"That means keeping the immediate area (a zone of about ten metres) around your house and sheds clear of flammable materials like wood piles or long grass.

"Keep your grass short; clear the gutters and keep areas around decks clear of dry matter and debris.

"In the event of a vegetation fire, there will be less to burn, which will slow the spread of the fire and reduce its intensity. Having good defensible space ultimately means your home is less likely to be destroyed in the event of a wildfire.

"You can further reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire by managing the vegetation and flammables up to 30 metres around your buildings.

"Prune plants to create gaps from the ground and between different trees and shrubs. Plant low-flammability vegetation which will make it less likely that your home and other structures will burn in a wildfire.

"You can find more information on our website - https://www.fireandemergency.nz/farms-rural-properties-and-rural-businesses/landscaping-fire-safety/."

"If you’re not prepared, the wildfire risk is always extreme."