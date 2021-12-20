Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 12:41

This summer KÄpiti Coast District Council has something special in store for our tamariki. Watch out for a new play trailer (Waka Kori), a new shade sail at the Mazengarb Reserve toddler playground and a new disability swing for Lorna Irene Reserve playground.

Waka Kori is a treasure chest of materials and equipment designed to spark the imagination and inspire creative play. The play trailer is filled with lots of fun stuff to play with including balls, ropes building blocks and much more. You’ll find Waka Kori over the summer across the KÄpiti district. Have a look at the Council’s website for specific dates at kapiticoast.govt.nz/WakaKori.

Mayor K Gurunathan launched Waka Kori on Monday at Mazengarb Reserve.

"It’s a pleasure to launch Waka Kori today, just in time for the summer break. Waka Kori is designed to provide opportunities for creative play in our community and will give people of all ages a reason to get outside," Mayor K Gurunathan says.

The Council has also installed a shade sail over the toddler playground at Mazengarb Reserve, in co-operation with the Cancer Society and local company, Stretch Tents.

"The sail will provide much-needed shade, just in time for summer," Mr Gurunathan says.

In addition to the sails and Waka Kori, the Council has been gifted a new disability swing to be installed at the Lorna Irene Reserve playground in Raumati.

The swing was a gifted by Kris Dahl and her son Cyrus, who originally raised money for their own disability swing. Their fundraising was so successful, that they received more funds than needed and subsequently were able to fund eight disability swings across the Wellington region.

For more information visit the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz