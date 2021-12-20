Rangers return to Dunedin beaches this summer

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 12:50

Community rangers are visiting Dunedin beaches and reserves again this summer to keep people safe, watch out for wildlife and look after our environment.

The three rangers are working for Dunedin City Council and the Department of Conservation and are visiting holiday spots that attract high numbers of visitors.

The Dunedin City Council Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says, "DCC and DOC are collaborating to look after Dunedin’s special places and environments. You can’t miss the rangers in their green uniforms, so stop and have a chat with them - they’re happy to share and hear stories and wildlife tips."

"They’re reminding people not to drive on beaches, to freedom camp in the right spot and that dogs must be on a lead within 20m of wildlife."

The rangers will be working until the end of April 2022.