Te Matawai 2022-2023 Investment Round

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 16:52

Te Mātāwai supports kāinga, hapori and iwi led initiatives to fulfil their Māori language aspirations and contribute to the restoration of the Māori language as a nurturing first language.

If you would like to fulfil your language aspirations through our investment program, you need to register as a provider by 31 January 2022. If you have applied for investment in the past, you will also need to update and confirm your registration details by this time.

Te Mātāwai is now holding one annual round for investment applications. This means applications for all Kāhui ā-iwi and Te Reo Tukutuku will open and close at the same time each year.

"The 2022-2023 investment round will continue to encourage innovation and growth in domains where the language is spoken and nurtured. Much like last year, we would like all applications to align with our five strategic outcomes which focus on whānau wellbeing, intergenerational transmission, immersion domains, reo movements and national identity" says Reikura Kahi, Te Mātāwai Co-Chair.

Once you have registered as a provider, you will be able to apply for investment between 1 January and 28 February 2022.

"We are working to make the process more transparent which we believe will increase the number of applications that land at Te Mātāwai. Ultimately, we want to make this process easy for our Māori communities and people to ensure their Māori language initiatives are supported," says Tiare Tepana, Te Mātāwai Co-Chair.

To register and apply, visit www.tematawai.nz.

Registrations to become a registered provider are now open and will close Monday 31 January 2022. You must register before you can apply.

Applications open on Saturday 1 January 2022 and close on Monday 28 February 2022.

Who can apply?

All descendants of iwi within Te Tai Tokerau, Tainui, Mātaatua, Te Arawa, Te Tai Rāwhiti, Te Tai Hau ā-uru and Te Tai Tonga; organisations or groups that show affiliation and support for Māori language initiatives in the communities, broader national activities and urban-Māori settings.