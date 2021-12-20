Wing 349 to graduate at the Royal New Zealand Police College tomorrow

Monday, 20 December, 2021 - 17:20

Seventy-seven new constables of Wing 349 were attested today, at the Police College in Porirua, and will graduate tomorrow Tuesday 21 December.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane, and Deputy Commissioners Wally Haumaha and Tania Kura will attend the graduation ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.

While many in the wing will start their duty on 3 January, 45 of the new constables will be deployed to Northland from 27 December to 4 January to help with policing the COVID-19 traffic light system, and will then return to their districts across the country.

Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane is a New Zealand-born Samoan who was raised in South Auckland.

She is a clinical psychologist, an Associate Professor in psychology at Massey University, and an advisor to Commissioner Coster on his National Pacific Advisory Forum.

She is also a member of the Counties Manukau District Pacific Advisory Group.

Dr Ioane has extensive experience working with Pasifika and MÄori children and families involved in care and protection and youth justice matters in community and residential placements.

In academia she conducts research primarily in the area of trauma, child and youth justice, and teaches in criminal and clinical psychology and mental health.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable Jessica Courtney, WaitematÄ District

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Jenna Stuart, Canterbury District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Michael Robertson, Bay of Plenty District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Bradley Parrish, Canterbury District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Michael Robertson, Bay of Plenty District

Firearms Award - Constable Benjamin Coldwell, Counties Manukau District

Deployment

The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows.

Northland - 2, Tamaki Makaurau - 35, Waikato - 9, Bay of Plenty - 5, Eastern - 3, Central - 4, Wellington - 5, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 9, Southern - 3

Wing demographics

Female 41.6%; male 58.4%; NZ European 62.3%; MÄori 14.3%; Pacific 11.7%; and Asian 11.7%