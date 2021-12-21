Bringing Christmas cheer to hundreds of families in need

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 11:47

This Christmas, too many children will wake up without food on the table and presents under the tree. Every year the Christchurch Methodist Mission brings joy to hundreds of these children and relief to their parents through our Support a Family initiative.

For over 13 years we’ve been anonymously matching hundreds of donors to families to provide them with a personalised Christmas hamper. Each hamper contains a gift for every child and a food hamper with groceries and Christmas essentials.

We have families willing to be interviewed by the media about what receiving a Support a Family hamper means for them and their family. We also have donors who are happy to be interviewed about their motivations for taking part in Support a Family.

The distribution of hampers will take place this Thursday 23rd December at the Christchurch North Methodist Parish (4 Chapel Street), with donors dropping off their hampers in the morning between 7:30am and 11am. The receiving families collect their hampers between 1pm and 5pm.

Media are invited to attend on the day, and interviews can also be arranged outside these times with donors and recipient families.

Last year over 600 individuals received a hamper, including 350 children and 60 single parents.

As families pick up their hampers they’re often taken back by the generosity. "When we picked it up I sat in my car and cried. Was the first time in a long time my son had had a proper Christmas"

Support a Family Coordinator Glenda Marshall says the hampers ensure families do not feel isolated and alone at Christmas. "Families are amazed that someone they don’t know is willing to help them out. It’s quite common to hear recipients say how good it is to be reminded that people do actually care."