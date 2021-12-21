Best small rural block in Queenstown comes on the market

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 11:35

A rural block that’s up for sale in the heart of Queenstown’s idyllic Wakatipu Basin is being described as "the best small rural block ever seen" by one of the town’s most experienced agents.

Simon Hayes has lived in Queenstown for over 36 years, sold real estate for 28 of those and before that he was a rural block buyer.

So, when Simon describes it as a "gem" and the best he’s ever seen, people sit up and take notice.

Young lawyer Brian Bayley and his wife Pauline bought the block of land at 49 Hunter Road in early 1973, in the days before cellphones and when three-week Christmas holidays were the norm.

Pauline had suggested the young family should get their own holiday house following the death of her mother, and the land and cottage they bought was the result of months of searching.

"It had so many attractions from the beginning including location, some aged Lombardy poplars, a specimen sycamore, and a large pond that local legend Alan Reid dammed in the 1950’s," says Brian.

"It also had a mini canyon with a creek, magnificent pastoral valley and mountain views, easy winter access and maximum winter sun."

Over the ensuing years, strong family bonds have been formed developing and maintaining the grounds, planting the many trees, developing the tennis court and building the garage.

"The place was so beautiful that even early on it featured on several postcards and calendars," says Brian. "We’ve planted poplars, oaks, red hawthorns, flowering chestnuts, cedars, blue spruce, larch, firs, maples, ‘rhodies’ and willows in the gully to provide a canopy for native beech trees."

Forty-nine years later, with a lifetime of happy family memories under their belt, the family is moving on, leaving behind the cottage they still love, a pond fringed by water lilies and hundreds of well-established trees.

"We’re octogenarians now and the children live too far away to use it as a holiday home, so the time has come," says Brian. "The decision to sell isn’t painless, but it’s practical. We’re sure someone will love it as much as we have. It’s a special place."

Harcourts Queenstown agent Simon Hayes, working alongside Chelsey Koberstein and Allyra McGrath, couldn’t agree more. "It’s been a labour of love for the family to plant literally hundreds of trees in this property," he says. "It’s got a maturity only time can deliver so we’re looking for a unique buyer for a unique property."

The property video can be viewed here - https://harcourts.co.nz/Property/968809/QT7278/49-Hunter-Road-Dalefield