Thieves Alley Market Day event 2022 no longer going ahead

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 11:44

Dunedin (Tuesday 21 December 2021) - The Dunedin City Council has reluctantly decided to cancel next year’s popular Thieves Alley Market Day event.

The event, originally planned to be held on Saturday 12 February in the Octagon, will no longer go ahead owing to the difficulty in finding ways to manage it under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the Traffic Light System.

"It was a difficult call to make, but it is the right call given the pandemic and the risks operating large-scale events," Dunedin City Council General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says.

Obviously, we are saddened to have to cancel this long-running, popular event.

Under the Traffic Light System we are required to check vaccine passes at events, but the Octagon location makes it very difficult. We understand many people will be disappointed.

"We explored the option of shifting the event to other locations, however doing so would diminish the value and quality of the event and take the uniqueness away from it."

Thieves Alley is an annual event unlike other markets, with a wide array of entertainment, stages, and hundreds of stalls.

Hosting large-scale public events given the circumstances invites real risk to the community and country as a whole. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees and the community. However, the DCC still plans to host a number of other events albeit under slightly different arrangements and on a smaller scale.

"We do have an exciting programme of summer events for the community to enjoy," Mr Pickford says.

Other events coming up include the Chinese New Year celebrations, Sunday Sounds, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which can managed under the framework. We will continue to work to bring you these unique events our community value so much.