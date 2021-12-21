HDC staff and councillors donate presents to Family Works

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 12:48

A special delivery of festive cheer was made to Family Works in Hastings this week to help brighten Christmas Day for local families.

Family Works is a service run by Presbyterian Support East Coast that works alongside children and families to help overcome challenges, strengthen relationships and resolve conflicts, empowering families, whÄnau and communities to reach their full potential.

Hastings District Council mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, chief executive Nigel Bickle and council staff presented about five boxes bulging with presents that had been bought and donated by staff and councillors, to be distributed among Family Works’ clients.

The gift tally was generously boosted by Frimley School students, who under the leadership of Aurora Fletcher, 11, also contributed presents to the cause.

Presbyterian Support East Coast chief executive Sanja Sajatovic-Majstorovic said they were delighted by the generosity of the Hastings District Council staff, councillors and Frimley School pupils.

"It’s heartening to see the community rally to support Family Works so we can continue to support Hastings families and children throughout the year. Thank you all."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that on behalf of Hastings District Council staff and councillors it was just one small way of giving back to the community through the amazing team at Family Works.

"Presbyterian Support East Coast, including Family Works, does awesome work for the community and this is just one small thing we can do to help brighten up Christmas for local families."