PÅ«kaha revamps to include a trap shop

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 17:24

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre has revamped their gift shop and it now contains an exciting new addition, the Trap Shop plus the famous PÅ«kaha T-shirts and various locally made items.

Trap Shop

An essential part of the restoration project at PÅ«kaha is predator and pest control including trapping. The goal is to restore the mauri (life essence) of the ngahere (forest). Pests such as stoats, ferrets, possums, rats, mice, and hedgehogs are a constant threat in the Reserve and surrounding areas. Visitors can now control predators and pests at their own place with traps purchased from PÅ«kaha. Setting traps on private properties can go a long way towards helping conservation of our local wildlife such as birds, skinks, geckos and weta.

PÅ«kaha stocks various options, including the Supervisor Max from New Zealand company Envirotools which is designed to keep pets and children safe around the trap. PÅ«kaha also stocks the Envirotools Roof Cat trap which is placed in a building’s roof space to catch rats and mice. Roofs are the number one breeding location for rodents. The Trap Shop also stocks trail cameras, baits, chew cards (for monitoring) and servicing tools.

General Manager Emily Court says: "It’s fantastic that PÅ«kaha can share our knowledge in pest and predator control with more people, working towards Predator Free 2050. Our staff are trained to help first-time trappers choose the best trap to solve their particular pest problem. Traps make a great present for those people passionate about conservation who are motivated to make a positive difference to our environment."

Bird T-shirts

Visitors have long commented on the PÅ«kaha staff T-shirts that feature stylised native birds. Now they can buy their very own PÅ«kaha navy kÅkako and black kÄkÄ T-shirts. Available in ladies, men’s/unisex and children’s sizes there is one to fit everyone. The T-shirts are 100% cotton.

Local Makers

New local artists also feature in the shop. Pieces were chosen that are nature-inspired and environmentally friendly. As one local artist said "I’ve always loved visiting PuÌkaha and I’m honoured to have my artwork for sale there. To be able to contribute in a small way to their conservation work is really rewarding.".

About PÅ«kaha: PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre is a wildlife reserve and captive breeding facility managed by the PÅ«kaha Mount Bruce board in partnership with RangitÄne o Wairarapa and the Department of Conservation. Through captive breeding, they have successfully reintroduced North Island KÄkÄ, North Island Brown Kiwi and North Island KÅkako into their unfenced forest reserve (formerly part of the original 70 Mile Bush). PÅ«kaha aims to educate and inspire the general public about conservation and New Zealand wildlife through their Visitor Centre, daily talks and educational programmes. PÅ«kaha also works with whio (blue duck), pÄteke (brown teal), and kÄkÄriki. PÅ«kaha is open between 9:00am and 6:00pm during the summer.