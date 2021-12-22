Art Deco Festival set to run, whatever the traffic light

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 - 11:14

The Art Deco Trust has today released its plan for managing February’s Art Deco Festival under the Covid-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Light System), giving as much certainty as possible for the tens of thousands of people making plans to attend the ticketed and free events.

Festival Director of the Art Deco Trust - Art Deco Festival, Greg Howie says planning for the four-day Festival from 16 - 20 February is well advanced, and the Covid Protection Framework means plans are in place no matter what the traffic light settings are at the time.

"The current traffic light settings are in place till 31 January and Hawke’s Bay is in Orange. Cabinet will review the settings for all New Zealand on 17th January and we are ready for any eventuality."

"With gathering limits in uncontrolled spaces now in place in all settings of the Protection Framework, several of the Festival’s free events have been reimagined so they can still go ahead and provide a safe environment for people." says Mr Howie.

Special controlled areas have been created for the free events and entertainment over the weekend, taking in the Napier Soundshell, Veronica Sun Bay and the upper and lower lawns adjacent to Marine Parade; Albert Square, Hastings; and Tremain Field at Park Island. Access and entry will be managed, and Vaccination Pass checking will be a condition of entry.

Vaccination Passes will also be required to attend all Art Deco Festival events - including Art Deco Trust events, associated events and independent events - and Pass checking will be a condition of entry at each venue.

Today, the Trust has advised all ticket buyers of this condition of entry. Ticket buyers who cannot or choose not to be vaccinated, will be eligible for a full refund.

Mr Howie explains that if any ticketed events are forced to be changed because of a change in Traffic Light settings (e.g., orange to red), refunds will be available.

We understand people are hesitant to commit to events when there is so much uncertainty around Covid, but the Protection Framework means we can assure people they will be able to safely enjoy the events and entertainment on offer, and they know in advance what will happen if the settings should change." said Mr Howie.

"The same applies to the hundreds of entertainers, artists, contractors, event venues and suppliers involved in staging this world-class Festival."

"Once the Government decides any changes to the settings in mid-January, we will update the Art Deco Festival website www.artdecofestival.co.nz with details of any event changes that need to be made.

"In the meantime, we encourage people to get online to make sure they don’t miss out on the many ticketed events and to see the great line-up of free community events on offer during the Festival." concluded Mr Howie.