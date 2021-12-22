Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 - 20:12

Two lucky Lotto players will be starting their festive celebrations early after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Mitchell's Paper Power in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Wellsford will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Rodney Four Square in Wellsford.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gaming seriously, so we’re reminding our customers to gift responsibly this festive season. Instant Kiwi scratchies make a great Christmas gift, but because Instant Kiwi is an age-restricted product, they’re only appropriate gifts for people aged 18+.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland will move to the Orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on 30 December. As a result, planning and preparation is now underway for Lotto NZ to recommence the live Lotto draw, with the first live draw scheduled to take place on Saturday 8 January 2022. Until then, we will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.