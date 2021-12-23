Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 10:05

TairÄwhiti is moving from an open to a restricted fire season.

The change will take place at midday, 24 December.

This means a permit will be required to light an open-air fire. If you need to apply for a permit, please use the ‘can I light a fire’ tool on www.checkitsalright.nz

District Manager, Peter Clark says the change is about reducing the risk of a potential fire as much as possible.

"Hot and dry conditions forecast for Gisborne and surrounding areas mean there is an increased fire risk for the District."

"And with a ready supply of fuels there is the potential these could quickly dry out and add to the spread of a vegetation fire," he says.

Fire and Emergency recommends visitors and locals use www.checkitsalright.nz for information about what fire related activities they can and cannot undertake.

Information on the local fire danger is also easily accessible on the MetService website.

"Even if you have a permit, we would expect anyone planning on lighting a fire to check the conditions, and hold off lighting, especially if it is windy and hot, Peter Clark says.