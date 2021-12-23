Police plea with drivers to take care after tragic week on roads

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 11:10

Police are urging Kiwis to take extra care while travelling to their holiday destination after a tragic number of deaths on our roads in the lead up to Christmas.

Ten people have died on our roads in the last seven days, eight people since Monday alone.

There will be a significant increase in traffic volume over the next four to five days across New Zealand, which increases the crash risk, due to people driving on unfamiliar roads, more alcohol being consumed and drivers being fatigued.

"2021 has been a tough year for everyone due to Covid-19.

People should be planning for Christmas and the holiday season, not planning tangi and funerals for loved ones," Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says.

"The impact on whÄnau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

The same things are killing people on our roads , Assistant Commissioner O’Brien says.

"Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the cause of death and serious injury."

Police remain focused on preventing these four main behaviours.

Please be patient, everyone is trying to get to loved ones safely.

We’d rather you arrive alive than not at all.

Police will continue to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary, but ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period.

As of 8am this morning, 310 people have died on New Zealand roads in 2021.