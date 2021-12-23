Annual report reflects landmark project completion - Selwyn DC

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 15:17

Selwyn District Council’s Annual Report for the 2020/21 year reflects a year of major milestones for the district.

The report, adopted by the Council this week, noted the completion or significant progress on many of the Council’s major projects with a the new Selwyn Sports Centre and Toka HapÄi Selwyn Health Hub completed in April and a new pool at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre opened in June.

The remainder of the Aquatic Centre expansion along with Te Ara Ätea and the sensory space of the Rolleston town centre were completed in the second half of 2021.

Other highlights saw more than $15 million worth of improvements to drinking water, stormwater and wastewater systems, and a further six hectares of reserves added to the district’s network of parks.

The Council completed resealing on 44km of road, repaired 3,823 potholes, completed 9,087km of grading on unsealed roads and constructed 3.2km of footpath extensions. Major projects included the continued construction of two major new roundabouts at the Springs Road/Marshs Road and Shands Road/Blakes Road (completed in November 2022).

Library use continued to grow, the Selwyn Sports Centre saw 84,000 visits in its first two months and there were 437,835 visits to Council pools - equivalent to 6 swims for each Selwyn resident. Despite the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic the Council was able to run 119 community events attended by 23,713 people.

"After many years careful planning and hard work we saw some huge steps forward in completing some big community infrastructure projects," says Mayor Sam Broughton.

"All of these support the amazing community we have here in Selwyn. We will continue to work hard to address the challenges and make the most of the opportunities growth brings. Our community has made us the most popular place for Kiwis to come and live and we will continue to support the community to keep Selwyn a great place to live."

Waikirikiri Selwyn has continued its position as one of the strongest economies across Aotearoa, with GDP for the district growing by 7% in comparison to a national average of 4.2% over the 2020/21 year. Population growth also outstripped the rest of the country. Residential building consents set new records, with 2,916 building consents were issued-up 11.2% on the previous year-and $138 million of non-residential consents were lodged.

Together these factors helped maintain strong Council revenues with revenue at $171.2million compared to the expected budget of $158.6million.

The Council reported a surplus of $52.4 million, this is a decrease of $26.7 million on the previous year. The majority of this decrease has arisen due to lower levels of assets being vested to the Council by developers. Vested assets are non-cash transactions which are not available to reduce rates.

Total expenditure was $120.6million compared with budgeted expenditure of $120.8million. The value of the Council’s assets reflected the growth in the region, increasing to $1.9 billion.