Tauranga Council administration building lease signed

Friday, 24 December, 2021 - 08:02

Tauranga City Council and Willis Bond have finalised lease arrangements for a new Council administration building to be constructed at 90 Devonport Road.

Expected to be completed by late-2024, the 10,000 sq.m. building will house all of the council’s administration staff under one roof, for the first time since 2014, creating significant efficiency savings and making it easier for community members to access the services they need.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the new council headquarters will activate a different part of the CBD and add to the positive momentum generated by the planned civic precinct developments, which will get underway with the construction of a new library and community hub on the corner of Willow and Wharf Streets in late-2022.

She says that both parties to the lease have reached an agreement which allows them to minimise the impact of escalating construction costs, while still delivering high-quality, sustainable outcomes.

"We want to show leadership in our sector and make a real contribution to reducing carbon-induced climate change through this project. We have some defined sustainability targets for this building and we’re looking forward to finalising those in the new year," Anne concludes.

Willis Bond Managing Director Mark McGuinness says the company is "delighted to partner with Tauranga City Council to help reposition their team in the heart of the CBD, and utilise a forward-thinking and responsible approach to design and construction."