Best friends win Karamu High School’s top prizes

Friday, 24 December, 2021 - 11:26

Being named as Karamu High School’s Proxime Accessit to Dux was made more special for Paige Flashoff, knowing her best friend had taken out the top academic prize. "As soon as I heard my name, I was like ‘oh my gosh’ the Dux has got to be Hayley," the Year 13 graduate says. "She’s just awesome and I’m so glad she got it." Hayley Smith was recognised as the 2021 Dux with Distinction and First in four subjects: Digital Visual Communication, Mathematics with Statistics, Mathematics with Calculus, and Physics. She received the Karamu High School Dux Cup, the Michael Hill watch for the Dux, and Karamu High School Prize for the Dux.

The final accolade in her schooling career is preceded by a long-list of achievements throughout her five years at Karamu. But regardless, it still took the 17-year-old by surprise and brought her to tears. "I didn’t think I would get it because I feel like everyone did a really good job.

"It’s just recognition of a lot of hard work, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, teachers and friends." A self-confessed lover of learning, she plans to study a Bachelor of Engineering at Auckland University next year. "I like making new things and being creative so I would just like to work in a place where I can help people and create things to help others." Paige, who was one of the school’s four head students this year won the Karamu High School Prize, and Sir Paul Holmes Memorial Cup for General Excellence in Year 13. She won the Karamu High School prize for Proxime Accessit to Dux and the Clark Cup for runner-up to the dux with distinction in four subjects: Drama, Mathematics with Statistics, Chemistry and English.

"It really does mean a lot, and it is a good way to leave," Paige says. She plans to study Commerce at Victoria University of Wellington next year. "I just want to be successful in myself, put myself out there, and take every opportunity I can so as long as I do that, I will be happy." Hayley and Paige were among a number of Year 11, 12 and 13 students to receive awards at a senior prizegiving held this month. For the first time in the school’s history, only prize winners and staff were in attendance Due to COVID-19 restrictions, but whÄnau were able to watch via a livestream.

Jacob Reeve won the inaugural June Clark Trophy awarded to a Year 13 student who demonstrates the visons and values of Karamu High School throughout the year.

Principal Dionne Thomas congratulated all prize winners on their achievements. "I hope tonight you have seen and heard how proud we are of all of our students. "They are indeed great versions of themselves, but also exceptionally great versions of Karamu students."