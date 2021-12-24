Farmers Feed Families helps benefit over 500 families this Christmas

Friday, 24 December, 2021 - 13:16

Rural families from around New Zealand have rallied to a call from Federated Farmers to help out Auckland families struggling with putting food on the table over Christmas.

As at this afternoon, over 68 thousand dollars has been pledged to the ‘Farmers Feed Families’ campaign on the Givealittle platform. A shot in the arm to the drive to reach a total of $100,000 for Auckland City Mission (ACM) came in the form of a single $20,000 donation earlier today.

It was the Feds provincial president for Gisborne-Wairoa, Toby Williams, who came up with the campaign after learning demand on ACM’s resources had doubled, or even tripled, on some days during December. The extended COVID-19 lockdown in the country’s biggest city had cost people jobs and income, and rising costs were also pushing many families’ budgets beyond breaking point.

"We put the message out that farmers who could afford to might look to help out fellow New Zealanders doing it hard at the moment. Farmers are all about feeding families, and I’m really pleased with the way the rural community has responded," Toby says.

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson is also blown away by the generosity.

"I just want to give a huge thank you to the farming community for your generosity this Christmas and your mahi every day to provide food for Aotearoa," Helen says.

The Farmers Feed Families Givealittle page will remain open until Boxing Day.