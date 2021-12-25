Seven Lotto players win $142,857

Saturday, 25 December, 2021 - 21:03

It will be a Christmas Day to remember for seven lucky Lotto players after each winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Northland

New World Kaikohe / Kaikohe

MyLotto / Whakatane

Countdown Hawera / Hawera

Kapiti Knitting and Lotto / Paraparaumu

MyLotto (x2) / Wellington

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

To round out a night of winning, Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion with more than 300 extra prizes was also drawn tonight, including one prize of $1 million cash, five All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs vehicles.

A lucky player from Levin will be celebrating after winning the top promotion prize of $1 million. The winning $1 million voucher was sold at Levin Mall Lotto in Levin.

The winning Mercedes-Benz EQC voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

Voucher number

Store / Location

1338842 / New World New Plymouth, New Plymouth

452248 / Waiouru Four Square / Waiouru

1168606 / Pak N Save Porirua / Porirua

1243502 / Kirby's Candies Spark Central / Wellington

874204 / MyLotto / Wellington

The full results of Lotto’s Christmas promotion are available on www.mylotto.co.nz.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland will move to the Orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on 30 December. As a result, planning and preparation is now underway for Lotto NZ to recommence the live Lotto draw, with the first live draw scheduled to take place on Saturday 8 January 2022. Until then, we will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.