Busy Christmas weekend with two fatalities at northern beaches

Monday, 27 December, 2021 - 10:04

Surf lifesavers in the Northern Region have been kept exceptionally busy over the Christmas weekend responding to numerous major and minor incidents, and Surf Life Saving Northern Region is acknowledging two unfortunate fatalities on Boxing Day, one at Kariaotahi and one at Waiwera beach.

Shortly after 2:00pm at Kariaotahi, lifeguards were alerted to a man in trouble in the water north of the flagged area. Lifeguards responded and quickly retrieved him from the water, beginning CPR on the beach. Police and ambulance attended the scene although were unfortunately unable to resuscitate him.

At 4:15pm Police alerted SurfCom that there was a group of five people at Waiwera beach in trouble in the water and caught in a rip. Lifeguards from Årewa Surf Life Saving Club quickly launched an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) to attend the unguarded beach.

Four patients were successfully recovered by emergency services and the Årewa IRB continued the search for the fifth patient who was located in the water by Police Eagle helicopter before an additional IRB from Red Beach arrived within the area to assist.

Årewa lifeguards retrieved the patient in the IRB and returned them to shore where they performed CPR and were quickly met by St John staff. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter also attended the incident but did not transport the patient who was declared deceased after 40 minutes.

James Lea, Surf Life Saving Northern Region Operations Manager is extending the thoughts of SLSNR to the family and friends of the two who died yesterday.

"We are devastated to hear the news of two deaths on northern beaches on Sunday, and share our condolences with all of those affected", he says.

"I’d also like to thank all of our extremely hardworking volunteers around the Northern Region as well as emergency service personnel involved in the weekend’s incidents. We know everyone was rushed off their feet working to keep beach goers safe."

"With nearly 2,000 hours worked this weekend alone our guards have taken to an unprecedented busy early season extremely well, and are using all their training and equipment provided to them to ensure the public enjoy our northern beaches and return home safe. We know the toll it takes when we aren’t able to save everyone".

"After yesterday’s tragic events we can’t reiterate enough the importance of choosing a lifeguarded beach to enjoy the incredible weather like what we saw this weekend, and always be sure to swim between the flags and watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore."

Early Assists

With beach revellers eager to make the most of a stunning Christmas Day, lifeguards responded to a total six assists at two beaches after hours; before patrols had begun this morning.

Shortly after 10:00am Mangawhai Heads lifeguards responded to a broken down boat in the harbour with five people on board, all of whom wearing lifejackets, and towed safely by IRB to shore.

Christmas Day Activity

Wenderholm lifeguards were kept busy with a peak headcount of 1750 on Saturday, two searches and one minor first aid. Both searches were resolved within five minutes of their first contact to SurfCom. The first was for a ten-year-old male and the second was for a two-year-old female.

Karekare rescued three males who were swimming between the flags and provided assistance to one further patient.

United North Piha performed a search of the beach from 2pm for over 45 minutes for a man who was found on the south side of Lion Rock, safe and well.

Northern Region Weekend Activity (Sunday 26 December)

Long Bay closed their flags for several hours on Boxing Day after lifeguards sighted a sizeable shark close to the shore. They closed their flags and informed the public. After an hour and a half and a thorough search by RWC North Shore, the flags were re-opened.

At 3:30pm, Police alerted SurfCom to three people on the rocks on the north side of Goat Island, waving their hands for help. Åmaha launched an IRB and assisted two adults and a 5-year-old child to safety.

Raglan also had a very busy day, rescuing a kite surfer in trouble as well as two people from a group of five in the Raglan harbour. Westpac landed to assist one of the patients in the group after they reported drifting in and out of consciousness, but the person improved and was instead taken by ambulance.

Summary Statistics Table 25-26 December

No. of people rescued 11

No. of people assisted 9

No. of major first aids 2

No. of minor first aids 11

No. of searches 10

No. of preventatives 1,146

No. of number involved 8,722

No. of peak head count 22,695

No. of hours worked 1,887

2021-2022 Beach Safety Messages

- Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags - Read and understand the safety signs - ask a surf lifeguard for advice as

conditions can change regularly - Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions - Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water - always keep them within arm’s reach

- Get a friend to swim with you - never swim or surf alone - Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip

current remember the 3Rs: -Relax and float, -Raise your hand and -Ride the rip - Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and

always wear a lifejacket - If in doubt, stay out! - If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police - Be sun smart - slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.