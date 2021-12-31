Top honours for women in sport - Grant Robertson

Friday, 31 December, 2021 - 09:00

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated Olympian Lisa Carrington and Paralympian Sophie Pascoe on being made Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) in the 2022 New Year Honours.

Lisa Carrington is New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, having won five gold and one bronze medal across a total of 23 medals in her canoe racing career.

"Lisa is a remarkable athlete - tough, determined and consistent. But off the water she is also a well-rounded, humble and kind person.

"This honour is recognition of all her attributes and qualities. She is truly one of our greatest ever sportspeople," said Grant Robertson.

Sophie Pascoe is New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian, winning 19 medals across four Paralympic Games, 28 medals across five World Championships and four medals in two Commonwealth Games.

She will be New Zealand’s youngest ever Dame, but there is no doubting her rightful place in our sporting history.

"Sophie has had an astounding career. She made her international debut at just 13 years old and has not stopped performing at the highest level since then.

"Her determination, talent and total commitment make her a role model for all New Zealanders," Grant Robertson said.

Other sportspeople and administrators honoured include Dr Michèle Hawke who has been appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for her almost 50 year commitment and service to gymnastics, Gaye Bryham has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for dedicating 30 years to sports science and recreation, and Beverley Douglas and Marilyn Moffatt have both been appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

"I am so proud of all the achievements of our women in sport and recreation," Grant Robertson said.