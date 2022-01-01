New Year’s Eve calm across the motu

Saturday, 1 January, 2022 - 07:30

Police are pleased with the behaviour of revellers across the country following a busy New Year’s Eve.

"By and large New Zealanders rang in the New Year safely," says Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier.

"There were of course a couple of hotspots around the motu, however most people we saw out and about had a good time and stayed safe."

This year saw some disorderly behaviour in Riversdale in the Wairarapa, in Tauranga, and Whangamata.

Two people were arrested in Riversdale for disorderly behaviour, and four in Tauranga for the same offence.

Fifteen arrests were made and 114 infringement notices were issued in Whangamata, where officers took a zero tolerance approach following the events of last year.

"We’re pleased to see people taking steps to get home safely, and looking out for each other," says Deputy Commissioner Dunbier.