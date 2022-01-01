Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Final 2021 missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Saturday, 1 January, 2022 - 09:55

Westpac 1 (W1) - HLH - AW169

Westpac 2 (W2) - IZB - AW169

Westpac 3 (W3) - HKZ - BK117

Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV)

Prehospital and Retrieval Medicine (PHRM)

ICP - Intensive Care Paramedic

Hospitals - ACH (Auckland City Hospital) - WBH (Waikato Base Hospital) - NSH (North Shore Hospital)

MISSION NUMBER

TIME 

W1, W2, RRV

LOCATION

MISSION

FRIDAY, 31 DECEMBER 2021

1218 

5.56am 

W1 

Thames 

Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of afemale patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint. 

She was flown from Thames Hospital to Auckland CityHospital in a serious condition.

1219 

11.04am 

W3 

Great Barrier Island

Crew tasked to Claris to assist a female patient in her70’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1220 

11.06am 

W1 Mangatangi 

Crew tasked to Mangatangi to assist an elderly male patient suffering a fall. He was flown to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

1221 

1.28pm 

RRV 

Ramarama 

Crew tasked to Ramarama to assist a female patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint and in a serious condition.

1222

 5.22pm 

W1 

Great Barrier Island

Crew tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre to Port Fitzroy to assist with the search of an activated personal locator beacon. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.

1223 

8.12pm 

W2 

Waitakaruru 

Crew tasked to Waitakaruru to assist a female patient involved in a motor vehicle accident. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.

1224 

10.51pm 

W2 

Waiheke Island

Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a male patient (age unknown) suffering a fall. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

