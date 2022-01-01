Final 2021 missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

|
[ login or create an account ]
Westpac 1 (W1) - HLH - AW169
Westpac 2 (W2) - IZB - AW169
Westpac 3 (W3) - HKZ - BK117
Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV)
Prehospital and Retrieval Medicine (PHRM)
ICP - Intensive Care Paramedic
Hospitals - ACH (Auckland City Hospital) - WBH (Waikato Base Hospital) - NSH (North Shore Hospital)
MISSION NUMBER
TIME
W1, W2, RRV
LOCATION
MISSION
FRIDAY, 31 DECEMBER 2021
1218
5.56am
W1
Thames
Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of afemale patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint.
She was flown from Thames Hospital to Auckland CityHospital in a serious condition.
1219
11.04am
W3
Great Barrier Island
Crew tasked to Claris to assist a female patient in her70’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
1220
11.06am
W1 Mangatangi
Crew tasked to Mangatangi to assist an elderly male patient suffering a fall. He was flown to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.
1221
1.28pm
RRV
Ramarama
Crew tasked to Ramarama to assist a female patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint and in a serious condition.
1222
5.22pm
W1
Great Barrier Island
Crew tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre to Port Fitzroy to assist with the search of an activated personal locator beacon. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.
1223
8.12pm
W2
Waitakaruru
Crew tasked to Waitakaruru to assist a female patient involved in a motor vehicle accident. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.
1224
10.51pm
W2
Waiheke Island
Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a male patient (age unknown) suffering a fall. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice