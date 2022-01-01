Final 2021 missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Saturday, 1 January, 2022 - 09:55

Westpac 1 (W1) - HLH - AW169

Westpac 2 (W2) - IZB - AW169

Westpac 3 (W3) - HKZ - BK117

Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV)

Prehospital and Retrieval Medicine (PHRM)

ICP - Intensive Care Paramedic

Hospitals - ACH (Auckland City Hospital) - WBH (Waikato Base Hospital) - NSH (North Shore Hospital)

MISSION NUMBER

TIME

W1, W2, RRV

LOCATION

MISSION

FRIDAY, 31 DECEMBER 2021

1218

5.56am

W1

Thames

Crew tasked to assist with the interhospital transfer of afemale patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint.

She was flown from Thames Hospital to Auckland CityHospital in a serious condition.

1219

11.04am

W3

Great Barrier Island

Crew tasked to Claris to assist a female patient in her70’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

1220

11.06am

W1 Mangatangi

Crew tasked to Mangatangi to assist an elderly male patient suffering a fall. He was flown to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

1221

1.28pm

RRV

Ramarama

Crew tasked to Ramarama to assist a female patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint and in a serious condition.

1222

5.22pm

W1

Great Barrier Island

Crew tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre to Port Fitzroy to assist with the search of an activated personal locator beacon. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.

1223

8.12pm

W2

Waitakaruru

Crew tasked to Waitakaruru to assist a female patient involved in a motor vehicle accident. Crew were stood down en route and returned to base.

1224

10.51pm

W2

Waiheke Island

Crew tasked to Onetangi to assist a male patient (age unknown) suffering a fall. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.