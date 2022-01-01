Two Strike players win $350,000

Saturday, 1 January, 2022 - 20:24

Two lucky Strike players will be starting the year with a bang after each winning $350,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi in Waihi and Rangiora New World Supermarket in Rangiora.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland is now in the Orange traffic light setting. As a result, planning and preparation is underway for Lotto NZ to recommence the live Lotto draw, with the first live draw scheduled to take place on Saturday 8 January 2022. Until then, we will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.