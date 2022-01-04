Lifeguards ask for more care at beaches - SLSNR

Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 - 21:47

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) is urging the beach-going public to take much greater care this summer in the face of an alarming number of fatalities at New Zealand beaches and inland waterways.

SLSNR Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says a high level of rescues and assists at Northern Region beaches over the long New Year’s weekend were down to a number of recurring factors.

"A key issue is that many people don’t understand the beach conditions," he says. "They over-estimate their own ability and underestimate the conditions, which can change very quickly. We strongly advise people to go to the SafeSwim website and check out possible beaches to go to before they head out; the site will give the best times for swimming at those beaches, the conditions and any hazards, and the water quality.

"It goes without saying that we also advise people to go to a patrolled beach. Unfortunately, we’re finding a lot of our rescues are at unpatrolled beaches and the delay in getting there can be critical."

Lea says once at the beach, people should also swim between the flags. "We’ve had instances of people being told repeatedly to move to the safe area between the flags, then getting into serious difficulty. It’s important to listen to the lifeguards; they know the risks and dangers. Have a chat to them about the conditions."

An important consideration for anyone going into the water - ocean, river or lake - is whether they are able to float for 10-15 minutes when out of their depth, says Lea. "If you can, and get into difficulty, you are likely to be rescued. If you can’t, then you should think twice before jumping in."

People need to fully understand their level of water confidence, says Lea. "Our statistics tell us the most at-risk groups are 15-24-year-olds and people over 65. The younger group lack experience and tend to be higher risk-takers, while the older group may over-estimate their own ability in the water."