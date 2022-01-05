Seventeen deaths on our roads during official holiday period - NZ Police

Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 - 07:50

Please attribute to Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien:

Police are disappointed by the number of fatal crashes on our roads this holiday period, many of which could have been avoided.

As of 6am this morning, 17 people have lost their lives in crashes across the country and many more were injured throughout this Christmas and New Year break.

These provisional figures are an increase from the 11 deaths over the 2020/21 period.

Whanau and friends who lost loved ones in crashes should have been able to enjoy this holiday period with them, not planning their tangi or funeral, Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says.

"The impact on whanau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

We will continue to have a visible presence on our roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary.

But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.

We need you to do your part too.

"Watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired.

Don’t drink or take drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to get where you are going- especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know."

While the official holiday period is over, there will still be a lot of traffic on our roads around the country over summer, making it even more important for all drivers to remain focused and make the right decisions to keep the roads safe for everyone.

"We don't want to see any more families impacted by tragedy this summer and we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely."

Note for media: The 2021/22 holiday road period ran from 4pm 24 December 2021 to 6am 5 January 2022.