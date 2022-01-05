Historic Maori Road retaining wall to be replaced - Dunedin CC

Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 - 11:25

Work to replace a historic retaining wall in Dunedin’s Town Belt gets underway next week.

DCC Transport Group Manager Jeanine Benson says the retaining wall at the corner of MÄori Road and Serpentine Avenue will be replaced to ensure the safety of the road and footpath above it.

Ms Benson says the bluestone wall was first constructed around 1890, but is now subsiding.

"MÄori Road itself was constructed around 1871 by members of Pakakohe and TangÄhoe hÄpu, who were sent to Dunedin as prisoners to perform hard labour during the Taranaki land confiscations," she says.

"The retaining wall was then likely constructed around 1890, to help create level ground for development of the Kaituna Lawn Bowling and Tennis Club. We will incorporate some of the original bluestone in the new retaining wall."

The work will require the closure of MÄori Road to through traffic from Monday, 10 January until the project is finished about mid-April 2022. The closure is required so that contractors can excavate the road to gain safe access to complete the work on the wall.

Vehicle access to all MÄori Road properties, and to Jubilee Park, will remain from the Russell Street end. A detour for through traffic will be in place via Serpentine Avenue, Canongate and Russell St.

Pedestrians can still use MÄori Road during the work. They will be diverted around the work area via a temporary footpath.

Ms Benson says the cost of the project to replace the retaining wall is $300,000 and is being funded through the DCC’s annual structures’ renewal budget.

There are plans to later install a cultural marker at the site to commemorate the members of the Pakakohe and TangÄhoe hÄpu who originally constructed MÄori Road.

The Dunedin Amenities Society has also submitted a proposal to the Council to redevelop the Kaituna greenspace and acknowledge the MÄori prisoners. The submission will be considered by the Council’s MÄori Participation Working Party in early 2022.