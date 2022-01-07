Waiharara fire update - January 7

Friday, 7 January, 2022 - 14:15

More than 60 firefighters continue to work on the Waiharara wildfire in the Far North.

They’re supported by nine bulldozers and diggers, and five helicopters, working to fight the 2385ha fire that has been burning since 18 December.

The Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force and forestry contractors are working alongside Fire and Emergency. Local tangata whenua have also been very supportive.

A forecast easterly wind change has been today’s focus.

"We have beefed up resources and made our crews aware of how the wind change may impact the firefighting effort," Incident Controller Nigel Dravitzki says.

Firefighters have also continued their focus on several strategic points around the fire ground.

"There are still a few areas with some significant hot spots. We want to make sure those areas have strong containment lines to reduce the risk of a fire spreading as much as possible," he says.

Earlier today, around 70 community members living around the edge of the Waiharara fire gathered at the Wharemaru Marae o Kaimaumau.

"During the meeting members of the Incident Management Team, support agencies, Mayor John Carter and tangata whenua spent time talking to the community about what we’re doing to fight this fire and the next steps," Nigel Dravitzki says.

"A key part of what we have been doing throughout this incident has been keeping the community updated," he says.