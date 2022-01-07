New harbourmaster calls on boat owners to prep, check, know

Friday, 7 January, 2022 - 16:13

New harbourmaster Peter Buell is looking forward to working with the TairÄwhiti community to keep people safe on the water.

He’s also calling on boat owners to ‘prep, check and know’ before heading out.

"Nationally we’ve had a really bad summer for incidents on the water," he said.

"I can’t emphasis enough the importance of preparing before you go out, checking everything’s up to scratch and knowing the rules of the water. It really does save lives."

Before briefly returning to his homeland, Canada, Peter was harbourmaster in Tauranga for six years. He also held the role in Canterbury for a year in 2006.

As a decorated Canadian and New Zealand Navy serviceman, he’s been on the water for most of his life and says the role here was the perfect opportunity to continue doing what he loves.

"The role of harbourmaster is the maritime safety for the environment, harbours and users navigating in or on the water.

"I really enjoy working with local people to learn, educate and share knowledge with the objective of ensuring everyone gets home safely every night."

Helen Montgomery, Council director for environmental services and protection says the experience Peter brings to the role is a significant win for TairÄwhiti.

"Since starting on 13 December, Peter has made an immediate positive impact and we’re looking forward to what he will bring to the role."