Fat Freddy's Drop and the Sydney Festival

Sunday, 9 January, 2022 - 09:57

On Friday PSNA wrote to Fat Freddy’s Drop asking the Kiwi supergroup to withdraw from their scheduled 18 January performance at the Sydney Festival.

So far more than 25 acts have either withdraw or distanced themselves from the festival in protest over a $20,000 donation from Israel’s Australian embassy to support Sydney Dance Company’s production of Decadance by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.

In accepting this donation, the Sydney Festival is using the Israeli Government Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo in festival promotional material and is aligning itself directly with the racist, apartheid state of Israel.

This is an affront to Palestinians who have called on the international community for BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) against Israel until Israel ends its occupation of Palestinian land, repeals its apartheid laws which discriminate against Palestinian citizens of Israel and allows Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and land in Palestine.

The festival boycott is growing with stories here, here, here, here and here.

"Aotearoa New Zealand must join the boycott. The Sydney Festival is no place for any self-respecting Kiwi act" says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

The boycott approach to Israel was strongly supported by Nobel Peace prize winner and South African Archbishop, Desmond Tutu, who died two weeks ago.

"We are urging Fat Freddy’s Drop to show respect for the Palestinian struggle and pull out"

"We know this won’t be easy or comfortable but it’s the right thing - and the only decent thing - to do"

The festival’s main organiser is former All Black captain David Kirk and PSNA is also approaching him to reject the Israeli regime sponsorship of the event.