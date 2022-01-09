LAB at the Bowl of Brooklands

Sunday, 9 January, 2022 - 12:05

It was an impressive turn out for headliners L.A.B and supporting acts on a stunning night at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park

Despite living with the reality of Covid, a well behaved crowd of 12,500 soaked up the sun and sounds under balmy mid 20 degree temperatures.

This is the first Bowl of Brooklands concert since the last Covid lockdown.

Verifying vaccine passes ran smoothly thanks to extra staff on hand and a patient crowd.

It was great to see people enjoying themselves and celebrating the return of L.A.B to our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.

We are looking forward to doing it all again for Synthony at the Bowl on February 5 in New Plymouth’s stunning Pukekura Park.

(Attribution: Jacqueline Baker NPDC External Relations Manager)