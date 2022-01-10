The Waikato fire District now in a restricted fire season - FENZ

Monday, 10 January, 2022 - 08:28

The change came into force at 9 am, 10 January and covers all areas within Hamilton City, Waikato, Hauraki, Matamata Piako, Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo.

District Manager, Daryl Trim says the change from open to restricted has come after the recent dry spell, where very little rain has fallen over the last three weeks.

"The District is now quite dry and there is a risk when open-air fires are lit, especially if there are warm and windy conditions," he says.

A permit is now required to light an open-air fire.

"While some open-air fires such as campfires, bonfires and land management fires will require a permit, holiday-makers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that include fire.

"To get information on whether your planned activity requires a permit, head to checkitsalright.nz.

"If it does require one, the website can take you through a few easy steps to get permitted for the activity," Daryl Trim says.

The complete fire ban for the Thames Coromandel Zone area and restriction of private fireworks remains in place due to ongoing high risks of a fire starting and quickly spreading.

"Everyone here at Fire and Emergency wants locals and holidaymakers alike to have a fun and safe holiday period, and being cautious and following the restrictions around fire will help keep you and your whanau and friends safe," Daryl Trim says.