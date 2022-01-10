Fire season change for mainland Auckland

Monday, 10 January, 2022 - 09:51

Mainland Auckland is now in a restricted fire season.

The change occurred at 8 am Monday 10 January.

Region Manager Ron Devlin says hot and dry conditions around area over the holiday period have increased the fire risk.

"A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit."

Please visit our website www.checkitsalright.nz prior to lighting a fire in the open air.

"This is a simple website that spells out what you can and can’t do with fire, right around the country," he says. Also be aware of the local council rules which may restricted certain activities. Any doubt please contact us on Firepermit.auckland@fireandemergency.nz

The Islands of the Hauraki Gulf changed to a prohibited season - total fire ban, at the start of December.

Devlin wants everyone to think about the potential impact of lighting a fire, even if they do have a permit.

"If it is hot and windy, do not light a fire, it is just too dangerous," he says.