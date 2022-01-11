Restricted fire season for Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings Rural District

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 08:10

Central Hawke’s Bay and Hastings Rural District is now in a restricted fire season.

The restriction came into effect from 8am today (11 January 2022).

District Manager Ken Cooper says fire permits are now required for people in the Hawke’s Bay to light an open-air fire.

"Over the past four weeks we have seen several fires in the Hawke's Bay escape and get out of control due to the increasing fire danger from the heat and conditions getting drier," he says.

"If you’re wanting to light an outdoor fire, make sure you apply for a fire permit and follow the conditions of your permit. You can apply for one at www.checkitsalright.nz."

"There are some activities people can do while in a restricted season so the best way to check and stay safe is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz. If you put in your planned fire-related activity, you’ll find whether you can do it and tips on how to do your activity safely."

"Let’s all do our part to keep the safe and prevent wildfires in the Hawke’s Bay."