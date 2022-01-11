Gisborne District Council calls on rangatahi to share their youth voice

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 13:30

Council is calling on rangatahi aged 15 to 24 years old to share what’s important to them and what they enjoy doing here in te TairÄwhiti .

The initiative is called ‘What’s up rangatahi?’ and is being led by Alex Andrews, this year’s Council engagement summer student.

Engagement manager Fraser Hopkins says youth make up almost a quarter of the region’s population the data will inform a youth engagement strategy.

"Rangatahi are our future leaders and their voices are important to Council’s decision making. We’re looking to understand a little more about their perspectives and what they’re into," he said.

Over the next month we’ll be holding focus groups, interviews and encouraging them to complete our online survey"

"With a simple, easy to use format, it will take less than 5 minutes of their time and for one lucky person there’s a chance to win bag of goodies."

Mr Hopkins says if young people are out and about this summer they can scan the QR code on the ‘What’s up rangatahi?’ posters around town or visit the survey via the Council’s social media platforms.