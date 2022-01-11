Fire season change for Northland District

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 17:23

All of the Northland District is moving to a restricted fire season, except for the area north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and the Karikari Peninsula (that are year round in a restricted fire season) which will move to a prohibited fire season.

The change will take place 8am Wednesday 12 January.

A restricted fire season means a permit will be required to light an open-air fire. If you need to apply for a permit, please use the ‘can I light a fire’ tool on www.checkitsalright.nz

For the area north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and the Karikari Peninsula, a prohibited fire season means no open-air fires can be lit within the coverage area, and permits to light fires will not be issued.

Fire and Emergency continues to respond to the vegetation fire at Waiharara in the Far North, which started on 18 December 2021. This is requiring a significant operational response from across the Northland District and the rest of the country.

District Manager, Wipari Henwood says Northland’s dry and windy forecast this summer has increased fire risk. "We know that there is a higher risk for large, uncontrolled fires to be established in Northland in these conditions. If it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a fire."