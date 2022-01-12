Murphys Road infrastructure works get underway - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 - 09:54

Infrastructure works to support the future expansion of housing and other developments in the Springlands area in north west Blenheim are starting this week.

The water main running underneath Murphys Road between Old Renwick and Middle Renwick roads is being replaced and a new sewer line will also be built. In addition, Marlborough Lines is installing new underground cabling.

Council Projects Engineer Mark Power says the works are being planned and coordinated to minimise disruption for local residents and commuters.

"With infrastructure works of this scale it’s important that all the contractors work closely together and carefully plan the work. We also want to let people know what is happening in advance and when you can expect to see traffic restrictions."

"We don’t expect to fully close Murphy’s Road but it will be down to one lane from time to time over the next nine months."

"We are working with local businesses, Springlands Primary School and the kindergarten to minimise disruption for customers and the community."

Council’s main contractor for the works is CMT Group NZ Ltd.

Planned lane closure dates are:

- Northbound lane, Middle Renwick Road to Ward Street: 12 January to 2 February and over the school holidays between 19 April and 9 May

- Southbound lane from Ward Street to Roseneath Lane: 3 February to 11 March

- Southbound lane from Roseneath Lane to Old Renwick Road: 14 March to 14 April

- A water shutdown during the week beginning 21 March will affect some properties.

These dates are indicative and subject to change. Further information will be provided as the works progress.

Marlborough Lines’ upgrade will improve its network security and allow for load growth in the area. As part of its work, provision is being made for the eventual undergrounding of the power lines along Murphys Road.

One of the first developments to benefit from the upgrades will be the new Summerset retirement village on Old Renwick Road. In addition, a large number of new housing developments are expected in Springlands over the next 30 years, which will be serviced by the new infrastructure.