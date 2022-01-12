Human Rights Commission Chief Executive resigns

Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 - 10:34

Chief Executive Rebecca Elvy will be leaving the Human Rights Commission after almost 3 years in the role.

She will be joining Tregaskis Brown in Wellington as a Consulting Partner in March.

"We will very much miss her leadership and sharp intelligence. In multiple ways, Ms Elvy has helped to reset the Commission. We are very lucky to have benefitted from her skills and experience and wish her the very best," said Paul Hunt, Chief Human Rights Commissioner.

Ms Elvy said she was incredibly proud of what had been achieved during her time, particularly her oversight of the Commission’s human rights response to Covid-19, revamping the processes for human rights complaints and enquiries, growing a positive organisational culture, working with tangata whenua towards becoming a Tiriti-based organisation, and implementing a strong programme management framework to align strategic advocacy to the needs of New Zealanders.

"I’ve loved the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented, passionate and dedicated team who work tirelessly to support our mahi to make Aotearoa New Zealand a place where everyone enjoys a life of dignity," said Rebecca Elvy, Chief Executive.

"Having overseen several organisational projects that have transformed the Commission’s overall culture and services, I feel now is the right time to put my energy into a new role."

The Commission is now considering the possibility of co-leadership, consistent with its commitment to becoming a Tiriti-based organisation.

"We have a compelling opportunity to explore the possibility of Co-Chief Executives," said Chief Commissioner Hunt.

"We intend to explore the literature and case studies about how co-leadership has operated in a range of contexts. We will discuss within Government and beyond. Ms Elvy will also assist with this process until she finishes in early March."

The Commission will appoint an acting Chief Executive while the extensive exploratory process of co-leadership gets underway. One - or two - permanent appointments are expected around October 2022.

Ms Elvy joined the Commission in August of 2019 after more than four years as Chief Executive of NgÄ Taonga Sound and Vision.

She has a strong background in central government agencies including the Ministry of Education, Public Service Commission and Treasury.