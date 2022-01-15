Wellington Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 15 January, 2022 - 20:35

It will be a weekend to remember for a lucky Lotto player from Wellington after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Wednesday night.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Auckland is now in the Orange traffic light setting. As a result, we are delighted that the live Lotto draw is back on TVNZ 1 and will continue to take place while Auckland is in the Orange traffic light setting.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.