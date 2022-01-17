Sky Tower lights in solidarity for Tonga

Monday, 17 January, 2022 - 16:33

The Sky Tower will tonight turn red and white, the colours of the Tongan flag, to stand in solidarity with Tonga and all of those who have been affected by the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai and the Tsunami.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.