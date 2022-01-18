Change in fire season status for Buller

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 08:50

Buller is now in a restricted fire season.

The change from open to restricted occurred at 8 am Tuesday 18 January.

It means anyone planning to light an open-air fire will need to apply for and obtain a permit.

District Manager Myles Taylor says Buller is the driest it has been for two years.

"Like the rest of the country we have experienced high temperatures over the last couple of weeks, which have dried the District, increasing the fire risk."

"Because of there is a lot of vegetation around Buller, there is a high chance a fire could quickly spread," he says.

A range of activities such as barbequing and cultural cooking are still allowed during a restricted fire season. For more information on what you can and can’t do, use the ‘can I light a fire’ tool on checkitsalright.nz.

Myles Taylor also wants people to keep checking on their fires even once they’re out.

"Go back and make sure your burn pile is cold. Rake out the fire, wet it down and ensure all material is cold to touch. This will prevent the fire from reigniting," he says.

While the rest of the West Coast remains in an open fire season, Fire and Emergency want people to be cautious with any open-air fires.