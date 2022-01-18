Hundreds of Kiwi Muslims gather for Annual Convention

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 13:31

Hundreds of people from across New Zealand are expected to attend the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s annual convention, or Jalsa Salana, on the 21st and 22nd of January 2022 at the Baitul Muqeet Mosque in South Auckland.

The convention, which has been taking place every year since 1989, features presentations on a variety of religious and contemporary topics. This year the theme of the event is the concept of Islamic Caliphate.

"There are many misconceptions about Islam and Caliphate is one of those." Explains Mr Bashir Khan, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He further said:

"Many think that an Islamic state with territory is necessary and have very misconstrued and sometimes violent concepts regarding this. We feel that this is an important topic to speak on and invite the wider public to join us to learn about true Caliphate."

"Numerous radical so-called Islamist organisations have attempted to establish a tyrannical Caliphate," explains Imam Mustenser Qamar.

"However, the true concept of the Caliphate today is uniquely found in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Established on the precept of prophethood in line with the true teachings of Islam, the Ahmadiyya Caliphate is a purely spiritual leadership with no political or worldly aspirations. The current Ahmadiyya Caliph, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, is a vocal critic of politico-religious fundamentalism and has addressed dozens of world leaders at parliaments across the world. He categorically rejects terrorism and preaches peace, tolerance, and service to humanity in line with the true teachings of Islam."

The special guest session of the event starts from 11am on Saturday 22nd January 2022. Several political, community and religious leaders, as well as members of the wider public are expected to attend. The session includes an address on the reality of the Caliphate system, followed by the keynote presentation, showcasing the Ahmadiyya Caliphate as an example of true, peaceful spiritual leadership. The session will conclude with lunch for all attendees.

The event will be operating under strict COVID-19 Protection Framework government protocols, for the safety of all attendees; a valid My Vaccine Pass and face covering are required, and sanitising protocols will be in place.

All members of the public wishing to attend can RSVP through the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand Facebook page. (https://fb.me/e/2R9gUoCDC)

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans 213 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of "Love for All, Hatred for None" is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of the community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavours to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.