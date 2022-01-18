Taking a leap of faith for the kids - NPH

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 13:35

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of NPH in New Zealand. NPH stands for Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Our Little Brothers and Sisters. NPH is a charity which was started in 1954 in Mexico, to provide a loving family environment to orphaned and abandoned children.

It wasn’t until 2009 that a New Zealander became involved in the charity, which now supports over 6000 vulnerable children and families across 9 countries. Parnell-born Kristina Cavit spent two years volunteering at NPH Dominican Republic, an experience that she describes as life-changing.

When the devastating 7.0 earthquake hit neighbouring Haiti in 2010, Kristina was involved in the emergency response efforts through NPH Haiti. Having witnessed the devastation of this disaster, as well as the impacts of poverty on children across Latin America, Kristina felt compelled to organise fundraising events when she returned home.

Encouraged by her success, Kristina decided to register NPH New Zealand as a Charitable Trust in 2012. It was at this time that the current Director of NPH New Zealand, Loren O’Sullivan, became involved in the charity. She followed Kristina’s example and volunteered with NPH in Honduras for two years.

This year NPH celebrates 10 years in New Zealand and Loren would like to celebrate this important milestone with 10 challenges.

The first challenge is a big one - a skydive from 9,000 feet, thanks to Auckland Skydiving.

"I’m definitely very nervous about the skydive. It’s not something that has been on my bucket list, but if it means that we can raise funds and awareness for the NPH kids, then I’m happy to give it a go," Loren says.

Two other supporters have pledged to join Loren on the 29th of January. Jonathan Gabriel, who first became involved as a child sponsor in 2019, is now the Treasurer on the Board. ""I love the work that NPH does for the kids. I feel honoured to be involved in this charity. Jumping out of a plane is not something I thought I’d ever do, but when it comes to motivation - knowing it's assisting the kids in Latin America - I'm in!"

At just 15-years-old, Carmel College student, Hannah Macdonald, is not afraid to take a leap of faith. "My family have been sponsoring a girl from NPH Haiti for a number of years now. Thanks to NPH she’s been able to develop her soccer skills and she’s now part of the Under 18 National team. I’ve even watched her play on Youtube! When I heard that Loren and Jonathan were going to do a skydive, I jumped at the chance to join them. I’ve always wanted to give it a go and I couldn’t think of a better charity to support."

Hannah’s mum, Shona Macdonald, laughs about the fact that she’s willing to let her daughter jump out of a plane. "My 22-year-old son did a skydive a few weeks ago and it was a fantastic experience. I’m sure Hannah will really enjoy it."

Other challenges that Loren proposes to do throughout the year include stand-up comedy, a mid-winter swim and even eating a whole chili.

To join Loren on one of the challenges, or to support NPH through a donation, you can visit: https://www.nph-nz.org/events