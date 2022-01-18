New bus service orbiting around the Feilding town

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 13:55

A new bus service will begin for the Feilding township on 25 January 2022 with ten runs every weekday and five runs on Saturdays.

The Orbiter, departing from Manchester Square, will cover key destinations such as Manchester Street School, Feilding High School, Lethbridge Street, Feilding Health Care, Woodland Retirement Village, Feilding Intermediate and Countdown.

All passengers will be able to ride for free from 25 January to 5 February to try the new service out.

Horizons Regional Council Transport Manager Mark Read says this service means those who often had long wait times trying to use the current Commuter service to move around town now had a more frequent option.

"The Orbiter will depart Manchester Square every hour from 8:20am with two school focused runs at 2:30pm and 3:05pm and the last run of the day being 7:20pm," says Mr Read.

Horizons Passenger Transport Committee Chair Sam Ferguson says introducing a new Orbiter service helps give the Feilding community more transport options to get around town and through to Palmerston North.

"Feilding is a growing town which deserves more public transport options as an alternative to private transport," says Cr Ferguson.

"Working with ManawatÅ« Mayor Helen Worboys and the team at the District Council we have taken another positive step forward.

"There is more to do to bring public transport to the level of service where it is a viable transport option for our communities. Carbon emissions from transport in our region are growing; public transport is an important step to help reduce people’s car dependency.

Mayor Worboys says the Orbiter service is a great example of collaboration leading to success.

"Community, Council and Horizons have worked together to promote the need for a dedicated Feilding bus service," she says.

"Together, we have ironed out the details and secured funding for the service and the bus route includes Feilding’s growth areas.

"It also services Feilding Health Care, the Woodlands Resort Villas and takes in a couple of extra schools that the current Palmerston North service does not.

"We’re hopeful that this new service will encourage more people to use public transport for work, shopping, and visiting family and friends. We look forward to seeing how our community utilises the service."

Improvements to Horizons Commuter service are also being introduced at the same time, with free WIFI being installed and the Duke Street stopped moved out of the Commuter route and into the Orbiter route.

Make sure to sign up for a Bee Card to ride cheaper https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bee-card

For more information and timetables to https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/feilding-orbiter-and-commuter