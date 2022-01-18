Water sprinkler restrictions for Picton and Waikawa - MDC

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 15:10

Water sprinkler restrictions for Picton and Waikawa

Marlborough District Council is asking Picton and Waikawa residents to limit the use of water sprinklers to alternate days until further notice.

Hot weather, high demand and a reduced water level in Essons Valley dam are pushing the supply to its limit.

Stephen Rooney, Operations and Maintenance Engineer, said that ideally the Essons Valley supply would be operating up to eight hours a day to provide enough water to meet demand.

"Due to the deteriorating quality of the water in the dam it is getting harder to keep the Essons Valley treatment plant operating. Last Sunday we only managed to have it online for a couple of hours. This meant that The Elevation reservoir was down to 35 percent capacity that night."

"Unfortunately there is no respite on the horizon weather-wise. The forecast is for continued hot weather. While some rain is forecast for the end of the week it’s likely to be less than 5 mm, so it won’t have much of an impact."

The restrictions are:

Properties with an even-numbered street address can use a sprinkler on even-numbered calendar days

Properties with an odd-numbered street address may use a sprinkler on odd-numbered calendar days

Hand held hoses can continue to be used but please limit their use. Businesses are asked to reduce their water use where possible.

In addition:

Don’t leave automatic irrigation systems running for long periods If you have a timer, irrigate at night between the hours of 10.00 pm and 5.00 am, on your allocated day Take short showers Fix leaks and dripping taps Wash clothes and dishes on full load Download the Council’s Antenno app to receive water alerts If your property has no street number, please call the Council on 03 520 7400.

The restrictions apply to all properties on Picton and Waikawa’s water supply. The Council will limit its own water use whilst minimising any disruption to its community facilities. For example, it includes reduced watering of Endeavour Park.

Mr Rooney said the restrictions may extend to a complete ban on sprinklers and sprinkler systems in February if water savings targets aren’t met.