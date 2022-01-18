Fire season change for Waimea Rural zone - Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 15:54

The change came into effect at 8am Tuesday 18 January 2022.

Under a prohibited fire season, the only allowable fire types that can be safely used are gas-operated appliances, charcoal BBQ’s, pizza ovens, chimineas and cultural cooking fires. All of which should be operated under conditions detailed on www.checkitsalright.co.nz.

Nelson-Marlborough District Manager, Grant Haywood says the fire danger levels within the forests and grasslands have now reached the threshold where direct controls need to be implemented in order to reduce the risk of a fire starting.

"Hot summer days coupled with very little or no rainfall around Nelson-Tasman during January make for a great summer holiday. Unfortunately, this also means the District is drying out and the fire risk is increasing every day," he says.

All fire permits in the Nelson, Tasman, Golden Bay, Lake Rotoiti and Murchison areas are now suspended. If you have had a permitted open fire over the last month, please recheck the burn pile to ensure any hot embers have been fully extinguished using water.

Grant Haywood would like to remind people that one spark is all it takes to start a devastating fire.

"Please take extreme care whilst undertaking activities such as mowing grass, using power tools or chainsaws, or driving vehicles through roadside vegetation over the coming weeks, as these activities could start a fire," he says.

"If using spark emitting machinery, ensure you have a readily accessible water supply on hand, undertake the activity on cleared bare ground and if possible, wait until the morning or evenings - during the cooler parts of the day."

If you are in doubt about what you can and can’t do this fire season, go to checkitsalright.nz.